Once upon a time, this wonderful re-purposed teak wall-mounted display cabinet was once housed a wind-up clockwork mechanism and would have been prized domestic timepieces. The lower window would have shown the swinging pendulum. Scaramanga has sourced this re-purposed cabinet as an iconic wall piece with multiple creative uses. Imagine it - with its superb surface distressed finish - on your wall as a home for some of your personal treasures. Re-Purposed Clock Cabinet size: W35cm x D16cm x H67cm. Why not consider this display case as a great gift? A wonderfully historic story piece.