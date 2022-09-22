Prada

Re-nylon Gabardine Tie

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Prada

Re-Nylon introduces a sustainable line of Prada products fabricated of regenerated ECONYL®, a nylon made through recycling and purifying plastic collected from oceans, fishing nets, and textile fiber waste. Made of regenerated nylon fabric obtained from plastic trash recovered in the oceans, this new re-nylon gabardine tie combines technology and elegance. Product code: UCR77_1WQ8_F0002_S_202 Triangle logo 7 cm blade Length: 150 cm Height: 150cm