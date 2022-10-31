Prada

Re-nylon And Saffiano Leather Pet Bag

$3700.00

Buy Now Review It

At Prada

A travel accessory designed to carry your pet, this pet bag with shoulder strap and double handle is made of a combination of iconic materials of the brand: Saffiano leather and nylon, a fabric first introduced in the luxury world by Prada. Decorated with the iconic triangle logo, the equipped design has external pockets and essential pet care accessories inside like a strap for the collar, food bowl and pet waste bag holder. Product code: 2VC030_2DMT_F0002_V_N9O Woven nylon handles Detachable adjustable woven nylon and leather shoulder strap with removable pet waste bag pouch Enameled metal triangle logo on the front Zipper closure One external zipper pocket Interior with removable bottom, strap for the collar, and food bowl Re-Nylon lining Metal feet Height: 22cm Length: 18cm Width: 30cm