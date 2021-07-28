Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Z By Zella
Re-gen High Waist 7/8 Leggings
$28.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Refresh your wardrobe with high-waisted 7/8 leggings that bring moisture-wicking comfort to any workout.
Need a few alternatives?
Zella
Live In High Waist Leggings
BUY
$38.90
$59.00
Nordstrom
Nike
Fast Leggings
BUY
$44.00
$55.00
Nike
Nike
Pro Leggings
BUY
$30.38
$50.00
Nike
Girlfriend Collective
Alpine Float High-rise Legging
BUY
$68.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Z By Zella
Z By Zella
Re-gen High Waist 7/8 Leggings
BUY
$21.73
$28.97
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
Re-gen High Waist 7/8 Leggings
BUY
$16.29
$28.97
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
Drawstring Joggers
BUY
$16.29
$28.73
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
Re-gen High Waist 7/8 Leggings
BUY
$16.29
$28.73
Nordstrom Rack
More from Leggings
Seasum
Scrunch Butt Leggings
BUY
$22.99
Amazon
Z By Zella
Re-gen High Waist 7/8 Leggings
BUY
$28.97
Nordstrom Rack
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$64.90
$98.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Live In High Waist Leggings
BUY
$38.90
$59.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted