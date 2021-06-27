R+Co

R+co Palm Springs Pre-shampoo Treatment Mask

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

If you hair is worn out from heat-styling, colouring or chemical processing, send it on a weekly getaway to an oasis of repair with R+Co Palm Springs Pre-Shampoo Treatment Mask. A soothing cocktail of oils, butters and extracts deep conditions, strengthens and adds tons of shine to help hair look and feel well-rested and ready to go back to the grind. Vegan