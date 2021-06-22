R+Co

Crown Scalp Scrub

$38.00 $26.60

Product Description In modern day monarchy, always start at the top. This purifying and soothing scrub will detox, cleanse and rebalance your scalp. Thermal Protection, UV Protection, Gluten Free, Vegan and Vegetarian. Brand Story R+CO IS A COLLECTIVE OF SOME OF THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE HAIRSTYLISTS THAT HAVE COME TOGETHER TO MAKE A LINE OF PRODUCTS. MODERN FORMULATIONS OFFER IMMEDIATE RESULTS, EMBODYING EXPERIMENTATION, DESIGN, ARTISTRY, AND PASSION.