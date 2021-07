R+Co

R+co Acid Wash Acv Rinse

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

R+Co ACID WASH Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse gets hair back to its natural state. After days of dry shampoo layers and styling products, ACID WASH is the perfect product to cleanse away product buildup without stripping away natural oils or colour. Cruelty Free, Sulphate Free, Vegan