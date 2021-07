Ray-Ban

Rb4184 – Tortoise

£156.00 £78.00

Update! Ray-Ban ® has restructured our iconic Wayfarer ?, and the result is the all-new RB4184 sunglasses. We kept the signature temples and furnished this new model with a slightly larger rectangular shape, a variety of frame colors, and crystal lenses. This model is prescription-friendly and includes a raised metallic Ray-Ban signature logo on the temples.