Ray-Ban

Rb 1973 Square Sunglasses

$180.00 $144.00

Buy Now Review It

Welcome the return of ray-ban’s legendary women's sunglasses straight from ray-ban’s historical archives! The Ray-Ban rb1973 square ii sunglasses feature an iconic oversized square frame in acetate with gradient and classic lenses, including a polarized option, that match tone-on-tone with transparent, classical black and Havana frames. Ray-Ban lenses are coated with 100% uv protection to help protect your eyes against harmful UV rays and reduce eye strain when worn. The women's sunglasses are also prescription ready so the lenses can be replaced with your personal prescription for perfect vision. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come with a Cleaning cloth and case to clean, protect and store your sunglasses. Ray-Ban products sold by authorized sellers, like amazon.Com, are eligible for all manufacturer warranties and guarantees.