we get it, sometimes shaving is a chore and a razor is simply the tool you use to get the job done. plus, shopping for the right razor can feel overwhelming when all you’re looking for is something that works. that’s why we wanted to bring it all back to the essentials and be honest about what shaving really is—body maintenance. we know that nobody really enjoys shaving, so we’re here to help you get a great shave and get it over with. put simply, we have you covered…just not in hair. our handy shaving razor has five blades that give you a comfortable shave according to super smart shaving science. other key features are the non-slip grip handle, so you avoid dropping joy on any questionable locker room shower floors, and a lubrastrip so you can avoid skin irritation which sounds pretty sci-fi, but actually it just helps avoid irritation while shaving. this joy razor for women includes two 5-blade refills and comes in teal, which is universally bathroom flattering.