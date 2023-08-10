Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Uniqlo
Rayon Short-sleeve Blouse
$19.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Satin V-neck Top
BUY
$47.00
$78.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Poplin Breeze Shirt
BUY
$39.00
$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Rib Soft Knit Halter Top
BUY
$29.00
$48.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Relaxed Oxford Shirt
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Everlane
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Hiphugger
BUY
$9.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Round Mini Shoulder Bag
BUY
£14.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Wide-fit Pleated Pants
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Linen-blend Gathered Camisole Dress
BUY
$29.90
Uniqlo
More from Tops
Everlane
The Satin V-neck Top
BUY
$47.00
$78.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Poplin Breeze Shirt
BUY
$39.00
$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Rib Soft Knit Halter Top
BUY
$29.00
$48.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Relaxed Oxford Shirt
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted