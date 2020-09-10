Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Uniqlo
Rayon Long-sleeve Blouse
$29.90
$9.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Versatile basic design.
Need a few alternatives?
Bloke
Chiffon Grid Dyed Shirt
£288.09
from
The Folklore
BUY
Gap
Boyfriend Shirt In Linen
£35.96
£41.99
from
Gap
BUY
Stateside
Linen Puff Sleeve Button Up Shirt
£132.14
from
Shopbop
BUY
Venroy
Summer Stripe Shirt
£80.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Rayon Long-sleeve Blouse
$29.90
$9.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Linen Blend Short-sleeve Shirt
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women U Crew Neck Short-sleeve T-shirt Dress
$19.90
$14.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Ultra Stretch Long-sleeve Set
$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Tops
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Pique Polo
£22.00
from
Everlane
BUY
promoted
H&M
Top
$19.99
from
H&M
BUY
Bloke
Chiffon Grid Dyed Shirt
£288.09
from
The Folklore
BUY
& Other Stories
Boxy Shirt
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted