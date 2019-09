Darling

Rayon Black Hair Net

$2.69

Buy Now Review It

At Sally Beauty

Handmade Rayon allows head to cool easily Maintains wave and wrap hairstyles Sturdy form-fitting construction Keeps hair in place The Evolve Rayon Hair Net is a stylish, cool hair net that holds hair in place and maintains wave and wrap hairstyles. This hair net is handmade of rayon allows for maximum air flow. Protects braids, dreadlocks, twists and other natural stylings.