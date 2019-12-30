Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Kendra Scott
Rayne Pendant Necklace
$90.00
$44.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A gleaming pendant and chain fringe make this long necklace a stunning statement accessory.
Need a few alternatives?
Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$285.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
The Giving Keys
Mini Key Necklace
$45.00
from
The Giving Keys
BUY
Precious Metal Prints
Fingerprint Pendant Necklace Kit
$79.95
from
The Grommet
BUY
Catching Wildflowers
14k Gold Filled Raw Citrine Necklace
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott
Elisa 18k Gold Vermeil Pendant Necklace In Genuine Turq
$148.00
from
Kendra Scott
BUY
Kendra Scott
Charmian Drop Earrings
$80.00
$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Kendra Scott
Brett Necklace
$80.00
$29.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Kendra Scott
Chery Blossom Tree Charm
$25.00
from
Kendra Scott
BUY
More from Necklaces
Mejuri
Diamond Necklace
$285.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
The Giving Keys
Mini Key Necklace
$45.00
from
The Giving Keys
BUY
Precious Metal Prints
Fingerprint Pendant Necklace Kit
$79.95
from
The Grommet
BUY
Catching Wildflowers
14k Gold Filled Raw Citrine Necklace
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted