Raycon

Raycon E25 Wireless Earbuds

$79.99

🎧 THE TRUE WIRELESS EXPERIENCE | Welcome to cutting-edge technology in true wireless audio with the Raycon E25 ear buds! Sporting the latest Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a stable connection, they connect seamlessly with all Bluetooth enabled devices up to 33 feet away. The result? Wireless freedom and no hassle! 🎧 LIGHTWEIGHT, SECURE & COMFORTABLE FIT | The Raycon E25 earbuds are so light that you will forget that you are wearing them! They are ergonomically designed to ensure a secure fit while guaranteeing fatigue-free ears and long-lasting comfort. 🎧 IPX6 WATERPROOF | Thanks to its IPX6 coating, the Raycon E25 are waterproof earbuds and are built for any lifestyle. Go ahead and wear them in the rain, life span, perfect as workout earbuds, for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym earbuds, traveling. 🎧 24 HOURS OF QUALITY SOUND - CHARGE ON THE GO | The Raycon E25 wireless earbuds can last for over 6 hours playtime on a single charge. The complimentary compact charging case boasts a built-in 400 mAh battery that can charge your earbuds up to 3 times while on the go when fully charged; That's 18 hours total! 🎧 BASS YOU CAN FEEL | The E25 wireless earphones immerse you in rich and high-fidelity sound with a powerful and deep bass. Note: For optimal listening experience, find your fit from one of the E25's 5 different sized soft silicone gel tips. RAYCON Everyday Wireless Earphones E25 Earbuds Bring amazing audio wherever you go with the E25! Inspired by underdogs and dreamers everywhere, we built these unique wireless earbuds to help power your everyday goals. Those earbuds are designed to be secure, comfortable, and provide a perfect fit for everyone. ADVANCED TRUE WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY Ditch the wires and listen to music with careful levels optimized for true wireless audio. These earbuds can also take calls easily with a built-in microphone. EASY TO PAIR Compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The Raycon E25 headphones can last for over 6 hours of music playtime on a single charge. The compact charging capsule fully charges the E25 earbuds up to 3 times while on the go. The Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes the connection to your device quick and easy. They can be paired with any Bluetooth enabled devices at a distance up to 33 feet Bluetooth range. The case is fully compatible with a Qi-compatible charging mat so you can charge on-the-go.