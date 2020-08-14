AllModern

Raya Handwoven Wool Area Rug

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

This rug is perfect for getting that Insta-worthy boho vibe – for way less. Featuring a geometric pattern of repeating arrow shapes, it combines an array of colors that range from earthy to neutral to bright. Basically, it's the shortcut to infusing your space with plenty of color and energy. Handwoven in India using 10% wool, the medium pile is an easy-to-clean option that can easily withstand high-traffic areas, so go ahead and layer it in the hallway, under the dining table, or front and center in the living room. For added texture and interest, try layering it on top of a larger neutral rug such as a jute rug.