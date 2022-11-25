We The Free

Raya Cozy Coat

$168.00 $84.00

At Free People

Style No. 78856200; Color Code: 065 Cozy up in this so cool coat featured in an oversized, slouchy fit and fuzzy, faux-fur fabrication with exaggerated collar for dimension and dropped shoulders for shape. Fit: Oversized, relaxed fit Features: Slightly exaggerated sleeves, tiered seaming at sleeves, zip-front closure, side pockets Why We <3 It: The perfect throw-on-and-go piece to add to your coats collection, this timeless essential is sure to be your top pick for years to come.