Fila

Ray Tracer Tr2 Women’s Trainers

£80.00

At Fila

One of our favourites this season, the Ray Tracer TR2 trainers in Greys are the epitome of streetwear style. Perfect as the weather starts to turn, these hardy shoes come with a thick grippy sole and reflective panels on the side and heel. Finished with pull tabs for ease of putting on and the FILA logo on the side. Features - Ray Tracer Sneakers - Comfortable - Lace-up fastening - Leopard print lining - FILA logo branded - Material composition: 100% Textile - Colour composition: Highrise / Monument / Grey