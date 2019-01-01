Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Frye
Ray Studded Leather Booties
$328.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Sleek leather booties with buckled crisscross strap. Stacked heel, 1.5" (40mm). Leather upper. Almond toe. Side zip closure. Leather and rubber sole. Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Burberry
Glossed-rubber Rain Boots
$375.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Nine West
Wasabi Pointy Toe Boots
$129.00
from
Nine West
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Stretch Panel Leather Boots
$150.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Platform Boots
$49.95
from
H&M
BUY
More from Frye
DETAILS
Frye
Molly Tassel Over-the-knee Boot
$548.00
$123.85
from
6pm.com
BUY
DETAILS
Frye
Frye Women's Ruth Woven Ankle Gladiator Sandal
$85.81
$68.65
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Frye
Maya Cvo Slip-on Sneaker
$157.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Frye
Woven Dip Dye Leather Tote
C$321.35
C$302.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted