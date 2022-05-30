Ray-Ban

Ray Ban Rb3857 Frank Sunglasses

£130.00

Ray Ban RB3857 Frank Sunglasses Straight out of the archives of the 90s, the vintage Frank frame is perfect for adding a touch of originality to any look. The glasses are available with gold, black and silver metal frames, paired with acetate temple tips for a sleek finish, they are available with multiple lens options, ranging from classic colors to contemporary polar blue or purple. The legendary gold Ray-Ban logo adorns the lenses with a timeless style. Material: Metal Colour: Gold Style: Full rim Shape: Square Measurements: Lens 51mm, bridge 20mm, arm 145mm Article Number: 126999 Prices shown include Frames and non-prescription lenses. Add Prescription Sun Lenses from £80. These glasses are available to buy in selected Boots Opticians practices. To find your local practice use our Boots Opticians store locator. Wondering if prescriptions sunglasses are for you? Whether you need sunglasses for a future trip away or you’re after a stylish pair for every day, we have a range of sunglasses for every budget. What are the benefits, you ask? By going the extra step and adding a full sun and UV tint to your prescription lenses, you can protect against UV damage and help enhance your vision especially in very bright conditions. It’s a win all round! Most importantly, equipping your lenses with UV coating can help you avoid eye problems later on in life and keep your peepers healthy for longer