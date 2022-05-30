Ray-Ban

Ray-ban 0rb2140 Unisex Sunglasses – Black

From Ray-Ban's icons collection, the Wayfarer is instantly recognizable. Initially designed in 1952 the Ray-Ban Wayfarer quickly endeared itself to Hollywood, solidifying its iconic status for years to come. Material: Plastic Colour: Black Style: Full rim Shape: Wayfarer Measurements: Lens 47mm, bridge 22mm, arm 145mm Article number: 113121 Prices shown for non-prescription. Add Prescription Sun Lenses from £80. These sunglasses are available to buy in selected Boots Opticians practices. To find your local practice use our Boots Opticians store locator. Wondering if prescriptions sunglasses are for you? Whether you need sunglasses for a future trip away or you’re after a stylish pair for every day, we have a range of sunglasses for every budget. What are the benefits, you ask? By going the extra step and adding a full sun and UV tint to your prescription lenses, you can protect against UV damage and help enhance your vision especially in very bright conditions. It’s a win all round! Most importantly, equipping your lenses with UV coating can help you avoid eye problems later on in life and keep your peepers healthy for longer