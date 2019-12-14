Bee Raw

Raw Washington Buckwheat Honey

Bee Raw's Buckwheat Honey is a stout and complex honey. It can be compared to other sweeteners such as sorghum or molasses. Hints of mossy earth and a not-so-sweet composition combine to develop a malty flavour with a pronounced bright finish. Apiary Location: Washington State Floral Source: Cultivated organic buckwheat flowers (Fagopyrum esculentum) Cheese and Dairy Pairing: Fresh goat cheeses, ricotta, Greek yogurt Tea Pairing: Elderflower tea Fruit Pairing: Grapefruit, especially broiled Nutritional Facts Serving size: 1 Tablespoon 16g sugars, 17g carbohydrates, 0g fat, 60 calories Note: Children under the age of one year should not consume raw honey.