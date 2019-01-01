SheaMoisture
Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque
$8.99
At Target
SheaMoisture's Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque deeply moisturizes and repairs dry, damaged or over-processed hair. An all-natural intensive treatment perfect for transitioning chemically treated hair to healthy natural hair. • Made with natural and certified organic ingredients.• Sea Kelp provides mineral-rich nutrition which seals and smoothes the hair cuticle.• Argan Oil restores shine while helping promote hair elasticity.• Shea Butter deeply moisturizes while conditioning hair and scalp.
