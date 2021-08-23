Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Shea Moisture
Raw Shea Butter Conditioner
£10.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Beauty Bay
Raw Shea Butter Conditioner
Need a few alternatives?
Shea Moisture
Raw Shea Butter Conditioner
BUY
£10.95
Beauty Bay
Ouai
Fine Hair Conditioner
BUY
£22.00
LookFantastic
L'Oreal Paris
Botanicals Lavender Fine Hair Conditioner
BUY
£7.99
LookFantastic
Vita Coco
Coconut Repair Conditioner
BUY
£9.99
Holland & Barrett
More from Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture
Shea Moisture African Black Soap Soothing Body Wash 384 Ml
BUY
€10.95
LookFantastic
Shea Moisture
Raw Shea & Cupuacu Frizz Defense Styling Gel-cream
BUY
£10.99
Boots
Shea Moisture
Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Intensive Hair Masque
BUY
C$12.99
C$15.99
Shoppers Drug Mart
Shea Moisture
Black Castor Oil Hair Mask
BUY
£8.65
£10.99
Superdrug
More from Hair Care
Wella Professionals
Color Fresh Semi-permanent Colour Mask
BUY
£15.70
LookFantastic
XMONDO
Hair Healing Colour
BUY
£21.00
XMONDO Hair
XMONDO
Hydraglow Hydrating Conditioner
BUY
£19.00
XMONDO Hair
Shea Moisture
Raw Shea Butter Conditioner
BUY
£10.95
Beauty Bay
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted