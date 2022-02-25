Tory Burch

Raw Denim Wrap Skirt

At Tory Burch

Classic American workwear reimagined. The Fall 2021 collection focuses on timeless pieces grounded in simplicity and ease. Our denim skirt strikes the perfect balance between dressed up and casual. Woven on original Japanese selvedge looms, raw denim creates a beautifully structured fabric that hold its shape. Fitted through the waist and hips, the faux wrap style is secured with an equestrian-inspired brass bar. Wear it with the matching blazer for a truly modern suit.