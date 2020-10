Teadora

Raw Buriti Pro-vitamin A Oil

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Teadora

In Brazil, the sacred Buriti is known as the Tree of Life for good reason. The oil from its antioxidant-rich nuts are abundant in Pro-Vitamin A - beta carotene, as well as vitamin C. This nutrient powerhouse is nature’s most perfect pre and post sun care companion. Revered for soothing and protecting the body.