Rave G-spot Vibrator is ergonomically designed and easy to hold with soft asymmetrically-contoured silicone edges that feel delicious—just press gently on the handle to angle the Rave right onto your G-spot. Twist it back and forth a little bit and enjoy its unique sensations as they stimulate your spot in a whole new way. Small movements deliver big dividends courtesy of its unique, beautifully sculpted shape and powerful, rumbly vibrations—explore more than ten modes! It’s quite enjoyable for clitoral stimulation as well. Whisper-quiet and equipped with an alert light so you know when it’s time to power it back up. Download the free We-Connect app from We-Vibe to get more features, create your own vibration modes, use your phone's touch-screen technology to control the Rave, and connect with your partner, wherever they are! Rave by We-Vibe Purple Silicone Length: 7.5" Diameter: 1.22" Splash-Proof USB rechargeable — charges in 90 minutes for up to 2 hours of pleasure Volume: 2/5, Intensity: 4/5 MORE PLEASURE WITH WE‑CONNECT™ Don’t let distance get in the way of your passion. With We‑Connect there are lots of ways to excite your lover and make it just as intimate as when you are in the same room. With the app you can connect and control We‑Vibe® products. When you both have a We‑Vibe vibrator you can share control of each other’s pleasure at the same time. Turn on your lover when you connect and play together from anywhere in the world. With the We-Connect App you can: • Create custom playlists, choose modes, intensity, duration, and save them for later. • Build excitement with secure in-app voice, chat, and video. • Connect across the room or from a different continent. • Control each others We‑Vibe products and pass control back and forth. • Swipe to change modes, pinch to adjust intensity. The We-Connect™ app is available in these languages: English, Chinese/Mandarin, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish