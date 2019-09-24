Whitmor

Rattique Small Shelf Tote Sage

Rattique Small Shelf Totes offer a stylish way to organize almost any space in your home or office. These totes look like rattan, but are made of a durable easy to clean woven plastic. The chromed metal frame has integrated handles for easy access and carrying. Whitmor is a 4th generation family-owned and operated business. Since 1946, Whitmor has been dedicated to bringing organization home by creating products that simplify everyday life. Ensuring that those products are built with integrity, value, and innovation is our commitment to you. And our promise is that we will always be here for you should you ever need us as we stand behind our product 100%. Whitmor customer service is available in English and Spanish Monday through Friday from 8am - 4:30pm CST. Call us and we will gladly assist you in your language. You may contact Whitmor toll-free at 1-888-944-8667 or via email at customer_service@whitmor.com.