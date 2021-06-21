ThistleandStoneHome

Rattan Wall Mirror

£17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Welcome a modern twist on the classic boho style with this medium sized rattan mirror. Part of our Pastel Boho collection, bringing a burst of freshness to any room in your home. A simple but chic way to add a sprinkle of character to the living space. Please note this mirror is packaged with a protective seal that can be easily peeled off before displaying in the home. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.