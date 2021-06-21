United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
ThistleandStoneHome
Rattan Wall Mirror
£17.99
At Etsy
Welcome a modern twist on the classic boho style with this medium sized rattan mirror. Part of our Pastel Boho collection, bringing a burst of freshness to any room in your home. A simple but chic way to add a sprinkle of character to the living space. Please note this mirror is packaged with a protective seal that can be easily peeled off before displaying in the home. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.