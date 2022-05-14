Hipiwe

Rattan Serving Tray With Handles

$21.99

Handwoven Rattan Tray - Made with hand woven natural rattan, sturdy base and the braided fibres provides strength and durability for multi-purpose use,while it cleans easily with a damp cloth.Size(LxWxH):12.4'' x 8.3'' x 2.36'' Multi-Purpose Storage Tray - this woven tray basket is perfect for everyday storage and display. Use it to hold items for the living room,Bedroom or kitchen, perfect for serving food, drinks, coffee, tea, water, wine, cake, dessert, snacks, dry fruit, etc. Also can hold remote control,phone, keys and other items and keep them in one place with this rattan tray Ideal for Home Decor - Classic in design,beautiful natural rattan color,Get this season's elegant look with this classic tray for storing all your decor items in your home matches many decor styles,add a natural touch to any room Keep your Place Tidy and Neat - Use these baskets to keep your small items organized to reduce clutter,everything is easy to find,make your messy place look nice and tidy,strong carry handles at each end make it a perfect serving tray Fantastic Gift - You can gift this serving tray as a standalone item, or even fill it up with other small gift ideas to make an ideal housewarming,birthday or baby shower bundle ! perfect gift for hostess or bride. Everyone will appreciate the practicality and usefulness of this handwoven rattan tray Drawing on Vietnam's rich history of weaving traditions, artisans craft our Rattan trays to be beautifully one of a kind. Our trays are crafted from natural fibres using traditional weaving techniques, providing a functional piece with a textural feel. Rattan woven baskets are eco-friendly, beautiful, sturdy, and ultra-stylish with texture for any room. Their woven design adds a breezy contact to your decor while its neutral hue fits well in a monochromatic color palette. Multi function Tray: With its natural color and generous size, it will fit well side table, coffee table, storage stool, dresser, vanity or any part of your lovely home; holding all things in one place, make your home organized; Could be used as food serving tray, breakfast / dinner tray, decorative tray for ottoman, coffee table tray, fruit basket or hostess trays; Material:Woven Rattan Color:Natural Color; Size(LxWxH):12.4'' x 8.3'' x 2.36'' /31.5 x 21 x 6 cm;; Tray Use: Storage and decoration; Package include:1 x Rectangular rattan serving tray ; ; Notice: ; This makes 1-2 cm differences due to manual measurement; ; Due to the difference in light and screen, the color of the product may be slightly different from the pictures.