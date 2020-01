West Elm

Rattan Round Tray

In effortlessly chic handwoven rattan, this round tray makes it easy to transport drinks and snacks outdoors (or wherever the party is). KEY DETAILS 16"diam. x 5.25"h. Natural rattan. Handwoven. Handles for easy transport. Made in the Philippines. Your purchase of handcrafted items helps preserve craft traditions worldwide. Learn more.