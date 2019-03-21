Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Anthropologie

Rattan Rocking Chair

$798.00
At Anthropologie
Designed in an organic shape that comfortably supports a natural recline, this rattan rocking chair is a minimalist piece that suits both shady verandas and sun-soaked patios.
Featured in 1 story
Anthropologie's New Summer Home Line Is Here Early
by Elizabeth Buxton