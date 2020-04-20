Urban Outfitters

Rattan Plant Stand

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

With a trio of panels, this looped rattan planter displays your favorite little blooms + ferns with fresh, boho style. Hinging structure at each panel folds in and a platform along each panel at different levels holds your planter of choice, complete with arched motifs at top + base. Tucks away into itself for easy storage. UO exclusive. Content + Care - Rattan - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 39.63”l x 11.88”w x 33.5”h - Closed dimensions: 13.5”l x 13”w x 33.5”h - Shipping dimensions: 15”l x 15.5”w x 35.63”h - Shipping package weight: 14.8 lbs