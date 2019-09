Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Rattan Oval Wall Mirror

The Rattan Oval Wall Mirror - 24W x 30H in. by Drew Barrymore Flower Home is a nature-inspired piece that will add depth and dimension on any wall that could benefit from a full-of-life accent. An elegant starburst frame is made more casual-chic thanks to its natural-colored rattan finish and thick 5-inch wide profile that's sure to grab attention wherever it's hung.