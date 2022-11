H&M

Rattan-drawer Bedside Table

£119.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Bedside table in meranti wood and MDF with a drawer that has a rattan front. Easy to assemble. Screws included. Depth 35 cm. Width 40 cm. Height 58 cm. Weight 7 kg. Weight 8,31 kg Composition Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) 60%, Wood 30%, Rattan 10% Wood type Rattan Art. No. 0877320002