Urban Outfitters

Rattan Daisy Wall Shelf

$59.00 $44.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Flower power signatures make this rattan wall shelf a boho-inspired standout. Featuring a daisy design along backing, made from curving bamboo + rattan with a shelf and rung below base for hanging towels, scarves + more. Mounts to wall; hanging hardware not included.