Maisons Du Monde

Rattan Canework 1-door Bedside Table

£150.50

Buy Now Review It

At Maisons Du Monde

Product Details Ref.: 199223 Dimensions (cm): Height55 x Width45 x Depth35 Weight (kg): 10 To be assembled: Yes Made In Viet Nam Description This furniture product is made of FSC certified wood. This label guarantees that the wood comes from a responsibly managed forest; by choosing this product, you are also helping forest preservation and biodiversity. Vintage style rediscovers all its original verve in the LORETO Rattan Canework 1-Door Bedside Table. Minimalist curves, elegant compass legs, a bewitching shade of black and gorgeous rattan canework: this bedside table is a delight to look at and to use. No more messy bedrooms! The door opens at the top to reveal storage space for your things. Subtle but not without impact, the brass metal handle is a charming finishing touch. We can't help but love it! Additional information The range Loreto This product can be reused or recycled. When it reaches the end of its useful life, consider taking it to a collection point. This furniture product is made of FSC certified wood. This label guarantees that the wood comes from a responsibly managed forest; by choosing ths product, you are also helping forest preservation and biodiversity. This decor product is made of FSC certified wood. This label guarantees that the wood comes from a responsibly managed forest; by choosing ths product, you are also helping forest preservation and biodiversity.