HomeGoods

Rattan 3-tier Plant Stand

$79.99 $55.00

Buy Now Review It

At HomeGoods

treat your plants to boho-chic charm with the natural rattan texture and warm hues of this standout plant stand handcrafted, 3 tiers, folds together for easy storage, semi gloss finish 17in W x 39in H rattan imported, made in Indonesia style #:7000011651