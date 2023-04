French Connection

Rassia Sheryle Cut Out Assymetrical Top

$38.00 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At French Connection

Forever-flattering top featured in a stretchy ribbed knit fabrication with an asymmetrical neckline and cut-out detailing. Top Fabric: soft, ribbed Asymmetric neckline Cut-out detailing Form fitting Size S length is 52cm Our model is 5ft10" and wearing a Size S Style code - 76UAM