Pink City Prints

Raspberry Vine Florence Blouse

$150.00 $60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pink City Prints

Our new Florence blouse is the perfect transitional piece, made in breathable organic cotton in our rich burgundy vine print. We love the delicate ruffle detail which draws inspiration from vintage treasures. Finished with cotton lace and a button down front, the Florence blouse looks great with jeans for everyday wear.