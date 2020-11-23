Piglet

Raspberry Linen Duvet Cover

$249.00 $199.20

Hellooo Raspberry! This warm and juicy muted pink is perfect for making your bedroom feel snug and cozy as the long and chilly nights draw in. It partners beautifully with our Oatmeal bedding (or robe) and looks amazing paired with Blush for full-on pink perfection. Our signature fabric, made from 100% natural stonewashed French flax, gets softer and softer with wear. Ironing is optional as their crumpled texture looks great straight off the line or out of the dryer. Linen is warm and cozy in the winter and fresh and cool in the warmer months. Piglet linens are pre-washed for softness and to ensure they won't shrink, lose their shape or fade after purchase.