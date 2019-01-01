Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Mother Denim

Rascal Ankle Snippet

$206.00
At Mother Denim
MOTHER is the one that got away on a midsummer’s night with her slim, straight leg, dark denim. Slight snippets at her unfinished ankles leave a touch of flare in her wake. Made in Los Angeles. Style no. 1854-383-GCR
Featured in 1 story
Meghan Markle Costume
by Channing Hargrove