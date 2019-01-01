Etsy

Rare Ca.1945 Chalets In Alps Mountains

$339.00 $203.40

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This Superb Artist Signed Oil Painting on Canvas with Frame was made in Europe ca.1945-1950 . Gorgeous Impressionist Style Alps Mountains Landscape, including Swiss Chalets, Mountains with Snow, Trees, Bushes, Bridge, Creek, Rocks and more . The Lovely Colors, the Multiple Touches and the Spendid Ornate Gilded Wooden Frame add even more to the Beauty of this Rare High Quality Piece . Dimensions with Frame : Length 19 1/2", Width 15 1/2" . Artist Signed Bottom Right (picture 4) . This Superb ca.1945 Chalets in Mountains Impressionist Painting is in Excellent Condition . Ready for Hanging .