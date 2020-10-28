Rare Active

Rare Active Black Jogger

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Rare Active

A PATENTED new design in athletic outerwear pants that allows you to put them on and take them off in a matter of seconds over shoes and other clothing. It’s about KEEPING YOUR SHOES ON. Zips and opens completely down both legs Allows you to keep your shoes on while you put them on and take them off Think of a jacket for your legs Flattering design Super soft and cozy – fleece lined 2 pockets on front 1 zip pocket on back (large enough for cell phone) For: Getting to and from the gym during those cold winter months, commuting, hiking, or just cuddling up at home. Available in Short (27.5" inseam) or Regular (29" inseam).