Rapidlash

Rapidbrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum

$41.90 $33.52

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Improve your brow game with the RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum, a revolutionary formula which creates noticeable results in 60 days. Everyone knows that when it comes to brows, bigger is definitely better. The serum's blend of six ingredients in the form of the unique Hexatein2 Complex, including Sweet Almond Extract, Polypeptides and Keratin, work on filling out thin and uneven brows straight away. The formula helps to strengthen, moisturize and condition eyebrow hair, to prevent breakage and encourage growth. The innovative blend of proteins will help create full and healthy-looking brows in no time at all. Apply RapidBrows serum to your eyebrow hairs using the mini brush included, twice a day, in the morning and evening. Visible results should be seen after continuous use within weeks. For good results, its best to use the serum for at least 8 weeks. Its not hard to see why the products from RapidBrow and its sister brand, RapidLash, have developed a cult following among beauty influencers and customers alike.