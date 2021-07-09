Neutrogena

Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream

Fade the look of even deep wrinkles. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream provides visibly younger-looking skin in just one week. Benefits Retinol cream fades the look of deep wrinkles - even crow's feet and forehead and cheek wrinkles Moisturizer with purified hyaluronic acid which smooths the look of fine lines & plumps skin Anti-wrinkle cream contains Accelerated Retinol SA and Glucose Complex for rapid, effective results Moisturizer reduces the look of skin aging 5 times more than a leading prestige anti-wrinkle product Fragrance-free retinol moisturizer from a dermatologist-recommended skin care brand Key Ingredients Delivers the highest concentration of Accelerated Retinol SA deep into skin's surface quickly and effectively Glucose Complex acts as a Retinol SA booster to accelerate skin's surface activity for rapid results Hyaluronic acid adds line plumping moisture to help hydrate, replenish, and rejuvenate the look of your skin Clinical Results Visibly smoother and younger-looking skin in just one week