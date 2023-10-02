Neutrogena

Rapid Tone Repair Correcting Cream

Details Benefits This daily brightening cream from a dermatologist-recommended brand is clinically proven to help reduce the look of even the most stubborn dark spots Diminish the look of discoloration and blotchiness while smoothing the look of fine lines and fading the look of deep wrinkles Clinically proven correcting cream helps even tone and smooth out the look of wrinkles and fine lines Key Ingredients Powerful retinol SA helps smooth wrinkles and diminish the look of dark spots Glucose Complex boosts retinol SA to provide rapid results on diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles Vitamin C diffuses the look of dark spots while evening skin tone for healthier-looking skin Hydrating hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture, plumps lines, and rejuvenates the look of skin Research Results Hydrates and plumps complexion with moisture for noticeably even skin tone in just one week How To Use Apply twice daily to cleansed face and neck. Smooth a pearl-sized amount evenly in gentle massaging strokes until fully absorbed. Replace and tighten cap when not in use. For retinol beginners, gradually phase into your skincare routine, working up to twice daily as tolerated. In the daytime, always protect skin with a Broad Spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen or higher. Precautions: You may experience mild redness, a warm, tingling sensation or flaking (skin exfoliation). These are normal, temporary indications that the formula is working. If effects persist/cause discomfort, reduce the frequency of use until your skin adjusts, then revert to daily use as tolerated. Avoid contact with eyes - if contact occurs, rinse well with water. In case of irritation, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, seek medical assistance. Use a sunscreen and limit sun exposure while using this product. Ingredients Water, Pentaerythrityl Tetraethylhexanoate, Dimethicone, Glycerin, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Glyceryl Behenate, Ceteareth-20, Isohexadecane, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Cellulose, Trisiloxane, Sodium Polyacrylate, Phenoxyethanol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Crosspolymer, Polyacrylamide, Fragrance, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Chlorphenesin, Polysorbate 20, Hydrolyzed Myrtus Communis Leaf Extract, Retinol, BHT, PTFE, Sodium Hyaluronate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Laureth-7