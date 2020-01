Dr. Murad

Rapid Resurfacing Peel

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Murad

The extra strength facial peel has 10% Glycolic Acid which rapidly resurfaces dull skin for a smoother, softer, more youthful texture. Antioxidant Vitamin C enhances radiance while combatting environmental aggressors. Licorice Root Extract boosts brightness while soothing skin to minimize irritation. * In a Murad sponsored study. Individual results will vary.