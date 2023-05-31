Aquis

Rapid Dry Turban

The MECCA view: A lightweight, absorbent and positively chic turban that cuts hair drying time by 50% without rubbing or heating the hair. Composed of absorbent Aquitex fabric, the turban prevents hygral fatigue which stretches and swells wet hair making it vulnerable to frizz, split-ends and damage. Instead, hair looks shinier, smoother, softer, curls have more bounce and definition and locks are protected against frizz and breakage. Key ingredients: Aquitex: a uniquely and thoughtfully woven textile to move water away from your hair quickly and evenly without rubbing.