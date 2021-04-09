Aquis

Details AQUIS Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turbans are made with AQUITEX, an innovative fabric woven from ultra-fine fibers to create a lightweight material with superior water-wicking capabilities that is gentle on your hair. Designed for fine, delicate, curly and/or thinning hair, and for all hair lengths, Rapid Dry Lisse Hair Turbans quickly and gently dry strands to a damp stage, with less friction, to minimize frizz and damage - all hands-free.